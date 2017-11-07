Gold prices end lower, give back nearly half of their recent rally

An employee shows off silver and gold bullion bars engraved with dragons at a gold shop in Beijing. Gold futures pulled back Tuesday to settle lower, unable to extend a Monday move that marked the biggest single-day gain for bullion since Sept. 25.
