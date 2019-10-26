Gold futures gave up most of their gains for the day by the settlement on Friday, but held ground above the key $1,500 price to score a second weekly climb in a row. Load Error Downbeat economic data, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices end slightly higher, second weekly climb in a row - October 26, 2019
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Low Volume Fueling Whip-Saw Trade - October 25, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rise but Fail to Break Out - October 25, 2019