Gold prices erased earlier losses on Monday after OPEC+ made a surprise announcement of oil output cuts, sparking inflation concerns and raising bets on more central bank rate hikes. Spot gold was 0.1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Time Could Be Running Out To Buy Gold At These Prices - April 3, 2023
- Pan American Silver (PAAS) Completes Yamana Gold Acquisition - April 3, 2023
- Gold price rallies as OPEC+ supply cut fuels more uncertainty - April 3, 2023