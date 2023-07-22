Silver price finished ₹ 483 per kg lower at ₹ 74,966 levels, erasing its weekly gains during last trade session in the week gone by. In international market, silver rate today is $24.57 per ounce.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices erase weekly gains as US dollar bounces back to one week high. Should you buy in this correction? - July 22, 2023
- Is Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) A Suitable Stock For New Investors Now? - July 22, 2023
- Is New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) A Good Stock To Invest In Right Now? - July 22, 2023