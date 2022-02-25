Thanks to the Ukraine crisis, prices of gold could touch Rs 55,000 this year and Rs 62,000 in the next year. Gold futures on MCX were trading lower by Rs 553 at Rs 51,000 per 10 grams on Friday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices expected to reach Rs 55,000 this year, say experts - February 25, 2022
- Stock markets rise, oil and gold prices dip on Day 2 of Russia-Ukraine conflict - February 25, 2022
- Gold Prices Fizzle Along with Severe Russia Sanction Woes, Ukraine Remains Volatile - February 25, 2022