Dubai: Gold prices are expected to continue rising over the long term, analysts said, though levels could be slightly choppy later this month on the back of the outcome of the meeting of the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices expected to remain strong - September 8, 2019
- Gold – The $1,600 Per Ounce Target - September 8, 2019
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Trend Down; Set Up for Break into $1489.20 to $1488.90 - September 8, 2019