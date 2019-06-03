Extending its downward trend for a fourth consecutive day, the price of gold on Friday fell by Rs 150 per 10 grams in Delhi to Rs 32,470 per 10 grams, reported news agency Press Trust of India quoting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Prices Extend Losses To Fourth Day In A Row: Five Things To Know
Extending its downward trend for a fourth consecutive day, the price of gold on Friday fell by Rs 150 per 10 grams in Delhi to Rs 32,470 per 10 grams, reported news agency Press Trust of India quoting …