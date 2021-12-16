Gold prices rose after the Federal Reserve rate decision as markets unwound the initial hawkish reaction. Bank of England and European Central Bank rate decisions are now in focus.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Eye BoE, ECB After FOMC Sparks Hawkish Unwind - December 15, 2021
- Gold price hits daily highs as Powell explains ‘real-time’ policy making, inflation and maximum employment - December 15, 2021
- Gold price down as Fed speeds up tapering and sees potential for three rate hikes in 2022 - December 15, 2021