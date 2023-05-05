The most-actively traded gold futures contract fell 2.1% to $2,011 a troy ounce, a stark contrast from its performance a day ago when prices settled at their second highest level in history. Analysts …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Fall After Jobs Report - May 5, 2023
- India’s gold demand down in Jan-Mar on high, volatile prices - May 5, 2023
- Bullish On Gold Miners Amid Economic Fears? This ETF Offers 2X Leverage - May 5, 2023