Gold prices declined today, March 22, amid the rise in the US dollar. The gold prices are heading for a weekly gain as the European Central Bank maint …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices fall amid stronger US dollar - March 23, 2024
- Gold price jumps 6% this month. Should you buy as MCX gold rate dips ₹1000 from record high? - March 23, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: Price Retreats, but Bullish Wedge Breakout Holds Promise - March 22, 2024