This decline in gold prices was prompted by data released by the US Labor Department on Friday, revealing a remarkable increase of 353,000 jobs in January. This figure nearly doubled the 180,000 jobs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices fall as dollar, bond yields rise after robust jobs report - February 5, 2024
- Gold price per tola falls Rs1,200 in Pakistan - February 5, 2024
- TSX set for lower open as commodity prices decline - February 5, 2024