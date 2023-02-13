(Reuters) – Gold prices fell on Monday, pressured by a firmer dollar as traders squared positions before U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s roadmap for interest rate hikes.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices fall as investors brace for U.S. inflation data - February 13, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Traders Bracing for Higher Headline, Core US Consumer Inflation - February 13, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD manages to defend 50 DMA, upside remains capped - February 13, 2023