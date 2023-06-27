KARACHI: The gold prices in Pakistan edged lower as the rupee slightly firmed against the dollar on Friday amid lukewarm demand for the greenback and improved remittances on Eid.The price of gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices fall as rupee ticks up against dollar - June 27, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: Expectations of further rate hikes to dampen XAU/USD – Commerzbank - June 27, 2023
- Russia mutiny scare pushes up gold prices - June 27, 2023