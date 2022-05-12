The gold price in India has fallen below Rs 51,000-mark in most cities. According to goodreturns.in, the gold rate in India for 22-carat gold is Rs 46,740 per 10 gram. For 24-carat gold, the rates are …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Fall Below Rs 51,000! Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 12, 2022 Here | Gold Rate Today - May 12, 2022
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,000; silver at Rs 60,400 per kilo - May 12, 2022
- Gold prices gain as dollar, Treasury yields weaken on inflation data - May 12, 2022