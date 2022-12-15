Gold price fell ₹420 to ₹54,554 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹54,974 per 10 grams.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices fall by ₹420 per 10 gram amid weak global trends - December 15, 2022
- Gold prices plunge to 2-month low - December 15, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: 200-HMA pokes XAU/USD sellers, central banks, US Retail Sales eyed - December 15, 2022