Gold Prices Fall: By How Much? Check Latest Price Of the Yellow Metal In Your City Here

Gold prices have fallen on Tuesday as much as Rs 160 down for 8 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 176 down for 8 grams of 24 carat gold. While eight grams of 22 carat gold would cost you Rs 38,080 today, …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)