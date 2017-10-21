New Delhi: Gold prices fell by Rs100 to Rs30,650 per ten gram in Delhi the bullion market on Saturday amid a weakening global trend and muted demand from local jewellers. However, silver recovered by Rs50 to Rs40,850 per kg on scattered enquiries from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices fall by Rs100 on global cues, silver recovers by Rs50 - October 21, 2017
- Gold Rate Today: Prices Lose Sheen In Diwali Trade, Down Rs 250 - October 21, 2017
- Sage Gold Announces Private Placement of Flow-Through Units - October 20, 2017