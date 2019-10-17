Investing.com – Gold prices fell on Thursday in Asia even after weak retail sales data from the U.S. suggested there might be a higher chance of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold holds below $1,490/oz as markets look for trade cues - October 17, 2019
- Gold Prices Fall Despite Rising Rate Cut Hope, Brexit Jitters - October 17, 2019
- Gold steady as disappointing US retail sales weigh on risk appetite - October 17, 2019