Gold rates in Pakistan dropped further by Rs4,000 per tola on Friday, extending slide for the fifth straight day as rupee maintained its recovery against the US dollar. The price of per tola 24-carat gold settled at Rs212, 500, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).
