The price of Gold fell for second consecutive day on September 25 in India, standing at Rs. 49,36 This is a drop of Rs. 595 (1.19 per cent) since yesterday. The price of Gold also saw a drop in major …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Fall For Second Consecutive Day, Check Gold Rate Today In Your City Here - September 24, 2022
- Price of gold down nearly 20% from recent March peak, but why? - September 24, 2022
- Harmony Gold Mining: The Rebound Chance Is Slim But Don’t Lose Hope - September 24, 2022