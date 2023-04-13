Gold prices fell for the second consecutive day on Thursday, as the rupee appreciated against the US dollar in the interbank market. The precious metal had reached record highs earlier this week, owing to the local currency’s downtrend. The fall in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Why Is The Price Of Gold Rising? - April 13, 2023
- Gold prices fall for second day as rupee appreciates - April 13, 2023
- Gold price sets one-year high as Fed issues recession warning - April 13, 2023