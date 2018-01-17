Investing.com – Gold prices fell in Asia on Thursday in profit taking and after a mild dollar rebound overnight. Gold futures for February delivery on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 0.84% to $1,327.90 a troy ounce. Copper fell …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices down B150 to B20,000 - January 17, 2018
- Gold Prices Fall In Asia On Profit Taking, Mild Dollar Rebound - January 17, 2018
- Gold prices down 150 baht - January 17, 2018