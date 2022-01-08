The price of gold has come down in the international market. The prices fell after three consecutive weeks of gains. Along with gold, silver prices have declined over the past week. At the same time, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices fall in international market - January 8, 2022
- Is hawkish sentiment about to peak? Here’s what is next for gold price after this week’s Fed-related selloff - January 8, 2022
- From discounts, gold prices in India swing to premium - January 8, 2022