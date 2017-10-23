Gold prices have been moving lower over the last few days which is in line with our forecast of weakening gold prices as part of the larger cycle wherein the stock markets are likely to go ahead in a bullish trend which would in turn lead to the pullout of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Hit 2-Week Low as Dollar Gains - October 23, 2017
- Gold Prices Fall Lower as Dollar Gains - October 23, 2017
- Global gold prices hit two-week low as dollar rallies against yen - October 23, 2017