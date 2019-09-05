Gold Prices Fall On Hong Kong Developments, U.S.-China Trade Talk Resumption

Investing.com – Gold prices fell on Thursday in Asia as global stocks recovered on positive Hong Kong’s political development and reports that the U.S. and China would resume trade talks in October.
