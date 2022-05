Gold prices fall over Rs 2,000 per kg – Check latest gold rates in your city on May 4, 2022 here

Gold contracts for June delivery declined by Rs 33 or 0.06 per cent to Rs 50,775 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 10,770 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). As per 100 gram or 1 KG …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)