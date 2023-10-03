Ahmedabad: Gold and silver posted the biggest monthly fall since February, with prices continuing to fall for the sixth consecutive day. Gold settled at Rs 59,400 per 10 grams in the Ahmedabad market on Monday while silver was Rs 71,000 for a kilogram.
