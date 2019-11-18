Gold prices fall Rs 85 to Rs 38,775 per 10 gram on weak global trend

NEW DELHI: Gold fell by Rs 85 to Rs 38,775 per 10 gram on Monday, tracking weak international prices, according to HDFC Securities. On Saturday, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 38,860 per 10 gram.
