KARACHI: Gold on Tuesday lost a huge value on the local market, traders said. Prices of the precious metal nosedived by Rs3100 to Rs204200 per tola and Rs2658 to Rs175068 per 10 grams. On the world market, gold prices stood for $1968 per ounce. Silver …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold ticks higher as investors brace for Fed rate verdict - March 21, 2023
- Gold prices fall sharply - March 21, 2023
- Gold and silver prices on March 22: Check rates in your city - March 21, 2023