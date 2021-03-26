Gold prices fall to Rs 44,655 per 10 gm, down 0.63% this week; silver tanks 3.22%

The bullion metal has been stuck in a narrow range in the last few sessions amid a lack of direction. It declined by Rs 282, or 0.63 percent during the week in the domestic market.
