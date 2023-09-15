After falling Rs 350 to Rs 59,650 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday, gold again traded in the red today, i.e. on Thursday. The fall in gold price comes after US retail inflation accelerated,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Fall To This Month’s Lowest, Why Is It Happening? - September 15, 2023
- Gold falls Rs 50 silver tumbles Rs 400 - September 15, 2023
- Gold rebound continues as U.S. dollar rally stalls - September 15, 2023