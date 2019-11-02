Gold prices fall today after rising ₹500 per 10 gram, silver rates soften

Gold prices in India fell today after a sharp rise in the previous session. On MCX, gold futures prices were down 0.27% to ₹38,475 per 10 gram, after rising 1.31% or ₹500 in the previous session.
