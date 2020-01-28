Gold and silver prices edged lower in Indian markets today as higher rupee, and profit-taking after the recent run-up in prices pushed prices lower. On MCX, February gold futures prices were down 0.18 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices fall today for first time in 3 days, silver rates decline - January 28, 2020
- Gold steady as China virus fears offset stronger dollar - January 27, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold steady as China virus fears offset stronger dollar - January 27, 2020