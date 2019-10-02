Investing.com – Gold prices fell on Wednesday in Asia as traders digested the latest development on Brexit and weak U.S. data. Gold Futures for December delivery slipped 0.4% at $1,482.65 per …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Fall; Weak U.S. Data, Brexit Developments in Focus - October 2, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold inches down on profit taking, slowdown fears support metal - October 2, 2019
- Hyundai Pact Improves Aptiv’s Chance To Reap Driverless Gold - October 2, 2019