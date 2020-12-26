Patel expects gold prices to trade in a current range with a bullish bias for the short term with COMEX spot gold having strong resistance near $1,910 per ounce and support at $1,850 per ounce.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold prices fell 0.46% this week to Rs 50,064/10 gm, bias remains bullish for short term - December 26, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s path of least resistance appears north, $1900 eyed - December 26, 2020
- Gold, equity or debt? Here’s how retail investors should plan their investment portfolio for 2021 - December 25, 2020