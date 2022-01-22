Gold is a US dollar-dominated assets class, and the metal holds an adverse relationship with the currency. Significantly, this week has been a strong period for the precious metal, after the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Fell Marginally On January 22, After A Bullish Week In India - January 22, 2022
- Gold Rate Today: Yellow Metal Prices Fall By Rs 800 On January 22, 2022. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here - January 22, 2022
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat reaches Rs 49,640; silver stands at Rs 65,400 per kg - January 21, 2022