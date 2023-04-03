SJC gold price dropped 0.01% to VND66.9 million ($2,850.45) per tael Monday morning. Gold ring price fell 0.17% to VND55.85 million per tael. A tael equals 37.5 grams or 1.2 ounces. Globally, gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Time Could Be Running Out To Buy Gold At These Prices - April 3, 2023
- Pan American Silver (PAAS) Completes Yamana Gold Acquisition - April 3, 2023
- Gold price rallies as OPEC+ supply cut fuels more uncertainty - April 3, 2023