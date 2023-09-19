Spot gold was up 0.3% to $1,928.59 per ounce by 12:22 p.m. EDT (1622 GMT). US gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,950.10. The US dollar slipped 0.2% against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold hits 2-week high as Fed policy meet grabs attention - September 19, 2023
- Gold prices firm as US dollar eases - September 19, 2023
- Gold price rises Rs 150 to Rs 60,050, silver falls Rs 200 to Rs 74,500 - September 19, 2023