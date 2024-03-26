Spot gold was little changed at $2,170.68 per ounce. U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $2,170.70 per ounce. Gold hit a record high last week after Fed policymakers indicated they still expected to …
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
