Spot gold was flat at $1,938.78 an ounce, while gold futures expiring in December steadied at $1,964.50 an ounce by 01:03 ET (05:03 GMT). Markets are now focused squarely on a slew of Fed speakers this week, who are expected to offer more cues on monetary policy before an interest rate decision later this month.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)