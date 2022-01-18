Gold prices flat as firmer US yields hurt appeal

Gold prices were flat on Tuesday as a weaker dollar partially offset pressure from elevated U.S. Treasury yields, which dim the appeal of a non-yielding bullion. Spot gold held its ground at $1,818.87 …
