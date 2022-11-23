Gold prices were flat on Wednesday, as investors held back from making big bets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting minutes, which could offer clues on further interest rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices flat as market awaits Fed minutes for rate-hike path - November 22, 2022
- Gold flat as market awaits Fed minutes for rate-hike path - November 22, 2022
- Is $600 Gold Price Possible? - November 22, 2022