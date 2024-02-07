Gold prices struggled for a clear direction on Wednesday, as traders awaited comments from a slew of Federal Reserve officials this week to assess how soon the U.S. central bank may start cutting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of gold, silver expected to rise with interest rate cuts, UBS analyst projects - February 6, 2024
- Gold prices flat as traders await remarks from Fed officials - February 6, 2024
- Gold sales boom before Spring Festival despite price hike - February 6, 2024