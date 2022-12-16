Although gold is traditionally known as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, higher interest rates tend to dim the bullion’s appeal as it increases the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices flat, set for weekly fall on hawkish Fed; Spot gold hits $1,776.85 per ounce - December 15, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD tends to perform well during recessions – ANZ - December 15, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drops below $1,800 on USD strength, despite falling US bond yields - December 15, 2022