The gold prices have dipped lower during the last 24 hours on the back of sustained strength in the dollar which has continued to grow since the beginning of the week. We have been seeing the increasing anticipation in the markets over the FOMC meeting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Flounder on Hawkish Fed - February 22, 2018
- Gold Prices at 1-1/2 Week Lows after Fed Meeting Minutes - February 22, 2018
- Gold Prices Fall As Dollar Rises Following Release Of Fed Minutes - February 22, 2018