Higher-than-expected inflation rates diminish prospects for Federal Reserve rate cuts, negatively affecting gold.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Forecast: Bearish Outlook Amid Lower Fed Rate Cut Expectations - February 14, 2024
- Silver Prices Forecast: Bearish Trend Amid Inflation Spike, Fed Policy Shift - February 14, 2024
- Gold prices fall below USD2K amid rising US inflation, dampening prospects of interest rate cuts - February 14, 2024