Surging dollar, rising yields, and Fed’s rate stance challenge gold’s appeal, as speculators withdraw, hinting at XAU/USD price decline. Gold prices, currently facing downward pressure, lack …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold slides as US jobs data dampens bets of early rate cut - February 5, 2024
- Gold Prices Forecast: Struggling as Dollar Strengthens, Treasury Yields Soar - February 5, 2024
- Commodity Capsule: Gold Prices Dip as Strong US Jobs Data Dampens Rate Cut Hopes - February 5, 2024