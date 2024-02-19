While gold is down some 2% since the start of the year, the demand picture for the precious metal continues to remain solid from the continued geopolitical risk which may endear the commodity …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds above $2,000, PBoC rate decision, FOMC Minutes eyed - February 18, 2024
- Gold prices forecast to sustain - February 18, 2024
- Gold price today: Gold is up 0.73% - February 18, 2024