Gold dips with stable yields and a volatile dollar; delayed Fed cuts and geopolitical tensions sway prices; key data to shape (XAU/USD)’s path. Gold prices are experiencing a slight decline as they …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Forecast: Traders Seeking Direction from US Economic Reports - January 24, 2024
- Gold prices recoup losses ahead of US economic data - January 24, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains confined in a multi-day-old range, looks to global PMIs - January 24, 2024