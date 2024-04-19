Gold holds steady amidst tensions; market balances caution with optimism; economic indicators signal stability amid uncertainty.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Forecast: XAG/USD Firm as Geopolitical Focus Intensifies - April 19, 2024
- Gold price surge impact: Indian jewellers now betting on diamond jewellery in 14-carat gold instead of 18-carat - April 19, 2024
- How Stocks, Bonds, Oil and Gold Prices Reacted to Israel’s Strike, in Charts - April 19, 2024